Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Shares Gap Down to $65.07

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.07, but opened at $62.07. Johnson Controls International shares last traded at $61.24, with a volume of 1,866,747 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

