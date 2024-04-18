Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Shares Gap Down to $109.74

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $109.74, but opened at $105.82. Rogers shares last traded at $105.82, with a volume of 1,180 shares changing hands.

Rogers Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.57 and its 200-day moving average is $121.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.40). Rogers had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rogers

Rogers Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Rogers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rogers by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Rogers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.