Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Shares Gap Down to $109.74

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $109.74, but opened at $105.82. Rogers shares last traded at $105.82, with a volume of 1,180 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.57 and its 200-day moving average is $121.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.69.
Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.40). Rogers had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.
Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.
