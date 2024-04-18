Matson Money. Inc. Buys 18,501 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Matson Money. Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $296,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $504.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,439. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.