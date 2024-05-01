NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Argus

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Argus from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NXPI. Mizuho upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.72.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $8.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.77. 1,255,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $161.23 and a 12-month high of $264.26. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,153,900,000 after buying an additional 91,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,011,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,529,129,000 after purchasing an additional 118,562 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,205,035 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $440,841,000 after buying an additional 92,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.