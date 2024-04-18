Strid Group LLC Acquires 578 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Strid Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,041,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.41. 4,010,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,918,795. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

