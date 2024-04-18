Strid Group LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Strid Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 149,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 68,770 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 415,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HMOP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.46. 8,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,376. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

