Strid Group LLC Buys 421 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUSB. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 933.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:VUSB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.38. 462,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average is $49.36.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

