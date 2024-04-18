Sui (SUI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $378.92 Million

Sui (SUI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Sui has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and $378.92 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sui token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00001943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sui has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,295,901,469 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,295,901,469.4146154 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.26722673 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $433,304,889.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

