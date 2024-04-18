Critical Contrast: Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nextdoor and Cardlytics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 4 0 0 2.00 Cardlytics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Nextdoor currently has a consensus price target of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 43.94%. Cardlytics has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.52%. Given Nextdoor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Cardlytics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

35.7% of Nextdoor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of Nextdoor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Cardlytics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Nextdoor has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardlytics has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and Cardlytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -67.69% -24.22% -20.71% Cardlytics -43.56% -25.38% -8.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nextdoor and Cardlytics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $218.31 million 3.57 -$147.76 million ($0.38) -5.21 Cardlytics $309.20 million 1.89 -$134.70 million ($3.46) -3.51

Cardlytics has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardlytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cardlytics beats Nextdoor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

