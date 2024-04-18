SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 952 ($11.85).

Several research firms have issued reports on SGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,042 ($12.97) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded SEGRO to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 964 ($12.00) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.74) to GBX 940 ($11.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

LON SGRO traded up GBX 12.80 ($0.16) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 840.40 ($10.46). 3,412,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,266. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 865.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 829.65. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 675 ($8.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 913 ($11.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,001.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a GBX 19.10 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.70. SEGRO’s payout ratio is -13,333.33%.

In other SEGRO news, insider Carol Fairweather acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 878 ($10.93) per share, with a total value of £70,240 ($87,439.31). 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

