Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $13,706.31

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $13,706.31 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00009742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011101 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001318 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,707.48 or 1.00114570 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010391 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00224009 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $13,837.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

