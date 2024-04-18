Evercore ISI Lowers Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $250.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $253.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.56.

NYSE:TRV traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.91. 693,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,515. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

