Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) is WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for approximately 13.0% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.62% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $49,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 387.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 14.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONV traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.93. The stock had a trading volume of 77,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $78.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.57.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

