QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,015 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.0 %

QCOM stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,515,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $177.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.47 and a 200 day moving average of $142.20.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,360 shares of company stock worth $7,184,678. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.