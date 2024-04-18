SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Bought by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,607 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOFI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of SOFI stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $7.35. 11,759,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,882,602. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

Insider Activity

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

