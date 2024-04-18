JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Raised by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 4.3% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.79. 926,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,579,626. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.85 and a 200 day moving average of $55.27.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

