Verasity Trading 19.3% Lower Over Last Week (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $58.55 million and $10.24 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

