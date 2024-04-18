AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGNC. Barclays raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jonestrading assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.75 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.10. 2,075,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,606,165. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 910.91 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $38,593,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 94,332 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,752,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 78,253 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 146,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

