iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Raised by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 176.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,356. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.08 and its 200 day moving average is $76.49. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

