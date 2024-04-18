Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Takes $418,000 Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $4,410,000. Mirova US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $32,474,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Veralto by 458.9% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $18,051,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Argus began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $90.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.66.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

