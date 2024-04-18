Wanchain Price Reaches $0.27 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $52.57 million and $2.43 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000416 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00054708 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00019418 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012868 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,885,497 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

