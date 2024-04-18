Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $567,000 Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,283,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,105. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.77.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

