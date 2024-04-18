COMPASS Pathways’ (CMPS) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMPS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,729. The company has a current ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $532.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.48.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other COMPASS Pathways news, major shareholder Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $222,737.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,036,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,912,732.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other COMPASS Pathways news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 15,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $166,529.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,079,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,156,952.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $222,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,036,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,912,732.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,675 shares of company stock worth $1,511,656. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after acquiring an additional 186,040 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth approximately $11,899,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth approximately $9,516,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,812,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 169.7% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 510,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 321,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

