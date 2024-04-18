Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Interactive Brokers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $109.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.19 and its 200 day moving average is $92.55. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $116.92.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBKR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 50,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $4,553,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,716.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 50,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $4,553,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,716.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,883 shares of company stock valued at $40,395,135. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

