Bank First Co. (BFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 26th

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

Bank First has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Bank First has a payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank First to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Bank First Stock Performance

Shares of BFC stock opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank First has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $92.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.37 million for the quarter. Bank First had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank First will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BFC shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of Bank First from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank First from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank First

In other news, Director Mary Kay Bourbulas purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.88 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,408.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Phillip R. Maples acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,050.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Bourbulas acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.88 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,408.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank First by 85,912.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,016,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,460,000 after buying an additional 6,009,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank First by 18.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 644,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,584,000 after buying an additional 101,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank First by 28.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,235,000 after buying an additional 91,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank First by 24.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after buying an additional 35,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bank First by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after buying an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Further Reading

