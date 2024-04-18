QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

QUALCOMM has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. QUALCOMM has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $8.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $164.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.59. The firm has a market cap of $183.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,360 shares of company stock worth $7,184,678 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Barclays raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.90.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

