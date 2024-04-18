Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Generac were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Generac by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 1,082.9% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $761,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Up 0.7 %

GNRC traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.11. 151,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,892. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

