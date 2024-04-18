Key Financial Inc Sells 372 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Key Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $235.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.70 and a 200-day moving average of $226.84.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

