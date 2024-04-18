River Road Asset Management LLC Buys 6,593 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,341 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Arch Resources worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $164.31 on Thursday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.42 and a one year high of $187.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.05 and its 200 day moving average is $163.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARCH shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Resources

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James N. Chapman sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $369,080.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,393.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James N. Chapman sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $369,080.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,393.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,442,080 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.