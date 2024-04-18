Steph & Co. Has $112,000 Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Steph & Co. lessened its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

