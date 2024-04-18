River Road Asset Management LLC Has $6.51 Million Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of CSG Systems International worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in CSG Systems International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSG Systems International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in CSG Systems International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in CSG Systems International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.27 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

See Also

