River Road Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in St. Joe by 1,198.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in St. Joe by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,100 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $167,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,327,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,453,992.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 88,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $4,792,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,322,376.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $167,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,327,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,453,992.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,800 shares of company stock worth $5,780,959 in the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

St. Joe Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:JOE opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.28. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

St. Joe Profile

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.