First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.53-2.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $48.60 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

FR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

