Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 505 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $342.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.21 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $212.52 and a one year high of $509.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $397.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,496,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,154,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,496,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,802 shares of company stock valued at $36,356,911 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

