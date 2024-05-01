Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.79 and last traded at $35.61. Approximately 30,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 444,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

SYRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Spyre Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.80). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

