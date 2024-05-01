Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.03

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.03 and last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 91284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on OBDC. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 50.14% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.9% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Further Reading

