Short Interest in ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Rises By 6.4%

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.4 days.

ADENTRA Price Performance

Shares of HDIUF stock remained flat at $31.72 during trading hours on Wednesday. ADENTRA has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92.

ADENTRA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.1034 dividend. This is a positive change from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. ADENTRA’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

ADENTRA Company Profile

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

