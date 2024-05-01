IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Short Interest Up 7.1% in April

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 167.0 days.

IMI Price Performance

IMIAF remained flat at $21.73 on Wednesday. IMI has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45.

Get IMI alerts:

About IMI

(Get Free Report)

See Also

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.