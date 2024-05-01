IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Short Interest Up 7.1% in April

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 167.0 days.
IMI Price Performance
IMIAF remained flat at $21.73 on Wednesday. IMI has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45.
About IMI
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IMI
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.