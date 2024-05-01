Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.05

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 6313886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Geron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Geron Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Geron by 46.5% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,202,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657,619 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Geron by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 24,143,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619,047 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Geron by 172.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,634,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,220 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its holdings in Geron by 16.6% during the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 10,712,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Geron by 146.5% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,226,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,938 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

