Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,206,352 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 1,068,268 shares.The stock last traded at $10.84 and had previously closed at $10.84.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 5.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 835,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after acquiring an additional 41,496 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 163.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 711,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 441,491 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,661,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 158,015.4% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

