Sfmg LLC Buys Shares of 5,240 STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 121.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 2.2 %

STAG opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.04%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Further Reading

