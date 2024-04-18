Sfmg LLC Takes $244,000 Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 386.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Price Performance

APG opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at $209,378,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on APG. UBS Group upped their target price on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

