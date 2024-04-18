2,226 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,365.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,365.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,740 shares of company stock worth $1,996,191 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $103.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.45, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.37. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.91 and a 200 day moving average of $96.75.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $615.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BFAM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

