Sfmg LLC Invests $546,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 302.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 47,516 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 266,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 100,530 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,679,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000.

SGOV stock opened at $100.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.50 and its 200-day moving average is $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74.

