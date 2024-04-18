Sfmg LLC Boosts Position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 330,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PLBY Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 89.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY Group Trading Down 0.7 %

PLBY stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLBY

About PLBY Group

(Free Report)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.