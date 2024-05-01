Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.08

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 19046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $249.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 358.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 549.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

