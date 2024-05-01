GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 487.0 days.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GEAGF remained flat at $40.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.15. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $43.41.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

