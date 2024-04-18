Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPFI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of OppFi by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of OppFi by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OppFi by 479.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in OppFi by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OppFi in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OppFi stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. OppFi Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $5.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. OppFi had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OppFi Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

OppFi Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

