Slow Capital Inc. Sells 1,903 Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000.

NYSEARCA:JXI opened at $57.22 on Thursday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $63.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

