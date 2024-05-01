One Day In July LLC Buys 642 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,926,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,079,000 after purchasing an additional 63,455 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 100,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTV stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,959. The company has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.33 and its 200-day moving average is $149.90.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

